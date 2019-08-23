BROWN, Rodney
passed away suddenly on August 12, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother and sister. He is survived by his partner, Andrea Kelley and daughters, Heather, Kaliegh and Tyler; sons, Michael, Cooper and James and grandchildren, Charliegh, Ronnie, Allison, DJ and Kaiden. Along with his family, many friends mourn the loss of this gentle and loving man who brought kindness and joy into all the lives he touched. He will be missed. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church in Tucson. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL SERVICES.