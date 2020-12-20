Rodney Chauvin

CHAUVIN, Rodney K.
known to the music industry as Rocky West was born December 3, 1943 and joined his Lord and Savior on December 6, 2020. Devoted husband of 57 years to wife, Sandi and world's best Dad to Alice, Denise, Al (Karen) and Justin (Teresa). He was also loved and adored by 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Rocky was the epitome of what a man should be. He was a kind, loving man who always put his family first, he will be missed by all who knew him. He will forever be loved and remembered. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced on Facebook. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
