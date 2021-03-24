Rodney Jilg

A good and loving man died in his wife's arms Sunday night, March 21, 2021. Rodney Dean Jilg was extraordinary. He spent his professional life in service to those with special needs. Born on a small farm in northeastern Nebraska, he never lost touch with his roots, something that grounded his approach to life. A brilliant man always eager to learn something new, he earned two masters degrees and a PhD. He taught English and Latin on the high school and university levels before moving to Arizona with his wife, Pat Hensler, living on Sunset Valley Ranch north of Willcox. Pat died in a car accident when their son, Justin, was 8 months old. Although his sisters offered to raise Justin, Rod would have none of it, parenting his son alone until he met Nina Trasoff. When they married he moved to Tucson where they built a life together, raising Justin and their younger son Victor, who were lucky to have an extended family of the Jilgs, Trasoffs, and Henslers. And the family grew, adding Becca 33 years ago - truly his third child, then grandsons Teddy, Cooper, and Cade. Then came Cori and grandsons, Jacob and Sterling. And oh, how he loved them all.