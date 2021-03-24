Rodney Jilg

JILG, Rodney Dean
A good and loving man died in his wife's arms Sunday night, March 21, 2021. Rodney Dean Jilg was extraordinary. He spent his professional life in service to those with special needs. Born on a small farm in northeastern Nebraska, he never lost touch with his roots, something that grounded his approach to life. A brilliant man always eager to learn something new, he earned two masters degrees and a PhD. He taught English and Latin on the high school and university levels before moving to Arizona with his wife, Pat Hensler, living on Sunset Valley Ranch north of Willcox. Pat died in a car accident when their son, Justin, was 8 months old. Although his sisters offered to raise Justin, Rod would have none of it, parenting his son alone until he met Nina Trasoff. When they married he moved to Tucson where they built a life together, raising Justin and their younger son Victor, who were lucky to have an extended family of the Jilgs, Trasoffs, and Henslers. And the family grew, adding Becca 33 years ago - truly his third child, then grandsons Teddy, Cooper, and Cade. Then came Cori and grandsons, Jacob and Sterling. And oh, how he loved them all.
Rod had a strong presence, serving as friend and mentor to many, helping change lives through his caring and positive attitude. He was also the latke king, making THE best potato pancakes at his family's annual Chanukah party. He had a profound impact on his workplaces, including the Department of Corrections, SAMHC, DES, DHS, and Easter Seals Blake Foundation.
Rod was one of seven children, a very close-knit loving family, with Mariellen, Diane and Doug feeling the profound loss of their brother. Pat's surviving brothers, Tim and Terry, remain cherished in-laws, as are Nina's siblings, Vicki and David. Then there are the dozens of nieces, nephews ... and greats ... and great greats ... all of whom have lost a powerful force in their lives.
Rod loved the UA Women's basketball team and was looking forward to following their NCAA run. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen or the UA School of Dance, two other programs that touched his heart.