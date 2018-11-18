RODRIGUEZ, Richard
age 56, unexpectedly passed November 12, 2018 at University Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones. Richard, a Tucson native, was born August 17, 1962 to Maria Elena (Mini) and Johnny Rodriguez. He graduated from Tucson High School, class of 1980. Richard was the beloved General Manager at Benjamin Plumbing Supply for nearly 40 years. His professional impact was immeasurable in projects and homes throughout the Southwest and far into Mexico. He loved sports, especially U of A basketball, football, and the Green Bay Packers; and he loved traveling. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he enjoyed his favorite hangout, O'Malley's. He was very generous, fun, always smiling, joking, and truly the life of the party. Richard will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his significant other, Alice Estrada; his children, Stefanie, Jennifer "Nikki," Richard "Ricky", their mom, Dina Rodriguez and his four grandchildren, Jacob, Maya, Abel and Delilah. As well as, siblings, Tommy (Becky) Rodriguez, John (Pat) Rodriguez, Patty (Mike) Calderon, Steve Rodriguez and Sandra (Steve) Robles. Richard also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and Tio Jose. To his colleagues at Benjamin Supply he was the heart of the company and has left a void that could never be filled. They'll always be in awe of his dedication and appreciative of his leadership. Services are being held at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY on Monday, November 19, 2018 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Join us in honoring his memory.
He made this world a happier place. Go Pack Go! And Bear Down!