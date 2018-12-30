ROEDIGER, Walter Charles Jr.
92, of Tucson, AZ, passed May 29, 2018. Preceded in death by second wife, Anne-Rosewell "Rosie" Roediger, and brother, Robert. Survived by children, Charles C. Roediger and Anne V. Roediger, of Tucson, and step-children, Edwin M. Gaines, Jr. of Sonoita, Anne P. Gaines of Tucson, and duVergne R. Gaines (David R. Shackelford) of Los Angeles. Also survived by his sister, Margaret J. Barnett of Richmond, VA, Rosie's; grandchildren, Satya, Justin, Ananda, and Aspen Gaines, and nieces, nephews, and friends. Son and grandson of Arizona pioneers, Walter was the first of three children born to Walter Sr. and Helen West Wood on March 7, 1926, at the Stork's Nest. Graduated Tucson High class of 1944 and served in the Navy "V-12" program until the war ended. Completed his degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona in 1949, and soon began his career building homes, subdivisions, and commercial projects, for Lusk Corporation, and then his own company, Palo Verde Construction. His construction projects were not complete without landscaping, and even after retirement, he enjoyed planting a shrub or a tree for future generations. It was not unusual for a new plant to show up at the front door, with suggestions for a location and proper watering, and any tools needed to complete the job properly. Sometimes the plantings were in public spaces, without fanfare or requests for gratitude, and quite likely without "permission." An accomplished cruising sailor and airplane and glider pilot, he knew how to read the clouds, the wind and the stars. He held Soaring Society of America Diamond Badge (No. 147) for accomplishments in distance, altitude and goal flights, and set records for soaring in Arizona. He built confidence in others by turning over the controls of the plane or glider or boat and teaching us to keep our eyes on the horizon, a gentle lesson for navigating the turbulence of life, as well as the vessel in hand. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Philip's in the Hills, Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In honor of Walt, plant something in a special place and enjoy!