Roger Duncan

DUNCAN, Roger Lindsey

born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 7, 1943 died Friday, April 23, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Roger graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis. He honorably served in the Vietnam War with the 11th ACR (Black Horse) as a Captain with the medical service corps 1967-1969. Graduating from Indiana University School of Law he was a Marion County Prosecutor. He then worked with the United States Government as Assistant United States Attorney in Indianapolis and the Southern District of Arizona as Chief of the Criminal Division.

Roger is survived by his wife of 49 years, Michele (Smith); his two daughters, Emily Ray and Hillary Duncan; son-in-law, Wesley Ray; three grandchildren, brother, Bruce and nieces.

Roger was a man of many interests including history, literature and music. He enjoyed exploring and photographing the Sonoran Desert. He was proud to be a loyal friend and mentor to many including the Tucson High School mock-trial team. Roger could relate to everyone. He was a true gentle man.

Donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.com).