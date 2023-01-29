Roger Good

Roger has joined heavens choir after walking this earthly soil for 83 years. He was born on April 24, 1939, in Bradford, PA. Roger earned his bachelor's degree in education from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass. in 1967 and his master's degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA in 1971. He taught at Amphi Middle School for 27 years and supervised student teachers for Northern Arizona University for 15 years. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Blaine and Dorothy (Carney) Good and his younger brother, Dean Good. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Carole of 57 years and two sons, Sean (Claudia) Good, Chad (Melanie) Good. A brother, Bob (Nancy) Good and a sister, Roberta Alcalde; five grandchildren, Jamie, (Ahmed) ElBedawi, Patrick Good, Joshua (Emma) Good, Andrew Good, Kendal Good and four great-grandchildren, Lexi, Zia, Lucian and Waylon. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 East Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ.