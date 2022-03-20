Roger Stutz

STUTZ Roger Elmer, 86, of Tucson passed away on February 4, 2022, and is again dancing with his sweetheart Margaret, beloved wife of 59 years, now together forever in heaven. Roger is greatly missed by his children, Mark (Anne), Greg (Kelly), Jeff, Susan, LeeAnn (Michael) and Eric (Lisa), 12 grandchildren, and all who knew and loved him.

Roger was born on August 10, 1935, in Bay Village, Ohio. He attended Rocky River High School, riding his Whizzer motor bike to school in his senior year due to his family's move to the Cleveland area. As a teen, Roger's mother Lillian sent him to take dancing lessons from Mr. Charles in the hopes it would render her son a more eligible suitor. The dancing lessons paid off as Roger met his true love Margaret on the dance floor at a medical gathering. The two went on to wed in 1959, beginning a nearly six decade-long romance.

Roger worked at Higby's Department Store in Cleveland and US Bellows in Akron prior to obtaining a B.S. in Business from Kent State University. He began his career in Human Resources at Akron City Hospital. Roger was active at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Akron as one of the first eucharistic ministers and a Knights of Columbus member. In 1975, Roger continued his work in hospital Human Resources, accepting a position at Tucson Medical Center. In the summer of that year, at the age of 40, he loaded his wife and six children in the family station wagon for the cross-country trip from Akron to sunny Tucson. During his 20-year tenure at TMC, Roger made many life-long friends and served as a mentor to his colleagues. Upon his retirement, Roger was active in several local charitable organizations, including the United Way, and served on the board of TETRA.