ROHDE, Margaret
Heaven gained another angel with the passing of our mother Margaret Rohde. She was called home on December 29, 2018 to be with the love of her life, Gerald. Marge was born in Wautoma, Wisconsin and lived in Arizona for over 50 years. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, grandchildren, her brother, extended family and many friends. Marge was involved in the NCOA military organization and volunteered at Steele Elementary. A Memorial honoring Marge will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Memorial donations may be made to Peppi's House, 2715 N. Wyatt Dr., Tucson, AZ. 85712.