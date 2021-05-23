Roland Leonard

LEONARD, Roland Bennie
It is with great sadness that the family of Roland Bennie Leonard announces his passing after a very brief illness, on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the age of 93 years in Tucson, AZ. Roland is lovingly remembered by his children, Marianne, Jeff, and Lorelei and also, fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Kenny, Kelly, Matt, Mike and Trevor and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Dylan and also, lovingly remembered by his companion, Elaine Kennedy.
A native of Rock Creek, Ohio, Roland's life seemed destined for service from the very beginning. He proudly served aboard the vital Liberty ships that powered the Allied war effort during World War II as a member of the US Merchant Marine.
After the war ended, Roland decided upon the sunny climes of Ventura, CA, which led him to start a 37-year career in the field with Southern California Edison (SCE) serving customers throughout Ventura County. Later in life, Roland became a member of the Masonic lodge and Shriners International, serving in a variety of positions that benefited those in need in the community, especially children. Roland rose to the 32-degree and became the Grandmaster of the Solvang Masonic Lodge 701 in 1992.
Upon retirement from SCE, Roland relocated to Buellton, CA, where he started a Christmas tree farm, Whispering Pines, and this mostly seasonal advocation allowed him to pursue his passion for building new structures, renovating real estate properties, and helping first-time buyers get their first home.
In 2006, Roland moved to Tucson, AZ, where he spent the next 15 of his Golden years continuing his efforts in the local community by assisting renters to become first-time home buyers, working to improve his own properties by overseeing and employing local tradesmen in his construction projects, and mentoring members of the local real estate firms by freely sharing his decades of real estate and construction experience with them. Roland will be sorely missed in the community, by his friends and associates, and by his family.
As a living tribute to Roland, the Leonard clan has planted ten trees in the Sierra National Forest in his memory.