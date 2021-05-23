Roland Leonard

LEONARD, Roland Bennie

It is with great sadness that the family of Roland Bennie Leonard announces his passing after a very brief illness, on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the age of 93 years in Tucson, AZ. Roland is lovingly remembered by his children, Marianne, Jeff, and Lorelei and also, fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Kenny, Kelly, Matt, Mike and Trevor and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Dylan and also, lovingly remembered by his companion, Elaine Kennedy.

A native of Rock Creek, Ohio, Roland's life seemed destined for service from the very beginning. He proudly served aboard the vital Liberty ships that powered the Allied war effort during World War II as a member of the US Merchant Marine.

After the war ended, Roland decided upon the sunny climes of Ventura, CA, which led him to start a 37-year career in the field with Southern California Edison (SCE) serving customers throughout Ventura County. Later in life, Roland became a member of the Masonic lodge and Shriners International, serving in a variety of positions that benefited those in need in the community, especially children. Roland rose to the 32-degree and became the Grandmaster of the Solvang Masonic Lodge 701 in 1992.