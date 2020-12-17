Roland Richter

RICHTER, Roland
Beloved husband, father, and long-time professor of German at the University of Arizona, died at the age of 92 at his home in Tucson, Arizona on November 24, 2020. Roland's early life encompassed some of the most tumultuous times of modern European history. He was born on March 25, 1928 in Aussig (now Ústí nad Labem), in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic). In 1944, at the age of 15, after the 1939 invasion and occupation of Czechoslovakia by Germany, he and all his classmates were drafted into the German army. Roland returned home to his family in Aussig as the war ended. Fearing for his family's safety, and anticipating the expulsion of Germans from Czechoslovakia, Roland along with his brother helped his extended family flee the country in 1945, eventually settling in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. Using his charm, wit, and dedication, he was hired by the US forces at the nearby base as a driver and translator. This led to studies at the University in Germersheim, Germany, with Roland earning a degree as an English interpreter. Subsequently, through his work with the US forces for the refugee resettlement group, he was sponsored by his American commanding officer and immigrated to the United States in 1956. After working for Sears in San Diego, he enrolled at UCLA, graduating in 1969 with a P.H.D. in German studies. Roland began teaching the University of Arizona German Department in the Fall Semester of 1970, where he taught German language, literature, and history until his retirement in 2002. A natural bon-vivant, he always enjoyed boating, travel, parties, and good food and wine with friends and family -- as well as spoiling his dogs. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Katharina; son, Alex; daughter-in-law, Laura and grandson, Elliot, as well as extended family throughout Germany and the world. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.