ROMERO, Elva
passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Saturday August 18, 2018 at the age of 72. Elva was born on February 23, 1946 in Artesia, New Mexico to Carlos and Inez Lara. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and siblings, Carlos, Ruben, Elia and Delma. Elva is survived by her children, Yvonne Romero and Darrell (Lucy) Romero; seven grandchildren, Rheanna, Brian, Maximilian, Kaitlyn, Jazzlyn, Meghan and Brielle; sister, Bel (Tom) Dominguez; brothers, Ishmael (Elva) Lara, Joe (Oralia) Lara, Adam (Christina) Lara; plus many other loving relatives and friends. Elva was a loving mother, and devoted wife. She enjoyed gardening, and decorating for the holidays. Nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 1687 W. Prince Rd. #101, Tucson, AZ 85705 on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Newman Center, 2615 S. Solano Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88001 on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88005.