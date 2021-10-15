Ronald Baginskis

BAGINSKIS , Ronald James

In Loving Memory

Born July 7, 1939, and passed away on October 1, 2021Ron was the son of Louis and Mary Baginskis and brother of Patricia (Kroeger). He was a loving and devoted husband of Carole (Cameron), father of Anthony (Cameron) and James and grandfather to Milo (Cameron).

Ron was born on the South side of Chicago and was an outstanding baseball player and athlete. His favorite teams were the Chicago White Sox and of the Denver Broncos. As a young man, he served in the Army and was stationed in Panama.

Ron was in recovery from alcoholism and maintained 38 years of sobriety, often giving back to the Hedrick House Center that was so influential in his transformation. His motto became, "Stay straight, do the best you can, and good things will happen."