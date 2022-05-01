Ronald Barker

Barker, Ronald

Ronald Lee "Ron" Barker, 88, of Oro Valley, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. He is now in Heaven with his Lord Jesus Christ. Ron was born December 24, 1933, in Lansing, Michigan, the eldest of three boys born to Donald Hyatt Barker and Eileen Elizabeth McCollor. He graduated from Michigan State University and received his commission through the Air Force ROTC program in 1956. He received an MBA from the University of Alabama. He was a decorated Air Force veteran who served his country for 30 years as an Air Force fighter pilot, achieving the rank of Colonel. He and his wife of 67 years, Mary, traveled the world with assignments to Japan, England, Germany and their favorite assignment, Hawaii. Along the way, they raised four children, Amy, Steven, Brenda, and Timothy.

Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be remembered for his love of family, music, and his wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Amy and Brenda; his son, Steven (Jane); and daughter-in-law, Lori Barker. Also surviving are grandchildren, James Puryear (Raynna), Jonathan Barker, David Barker (Laura), Michael Miller (Kirby), Matthew Miller (Lauren), Mason Miller (Rachael), Melissa Chapman (Brannen), Jazmine Rosenhall (Ean), and Dylan and Brody Stronks and great-grandchildren, Edward, Violet, Grayson, Kyler, Copper, Chapel, Maddox, London, Quinn, Rowan, Olive and Luke, due to arrive in September. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Madeline), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jerry and his son, Timothy.

Ron will be buried with full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to HeartsApart.org. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

