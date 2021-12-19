Ronald Bertschy

 Skip to main content
BERTSCHY, Ronald Michael

Born July 11, 1976, died December 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Robert Lee Bertschy. He is survived by his wife, Jessica Bertschy and beloved children, Autumn Claire Bertschy, 12 and Kane Michael Bertschy, 8 as well as his parents, Carolyn and Kenneth Bertschy. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all of his family and many friends all over the country. We will all miss his big beautiful eyes and sweet smile. A Memorial Service will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

