Ronald Carlsten

Carlsten, Ronald

Ronald Wayne Carlsten Sr., age 79, passed away May 29th, 2022 after a 14-month battle with leukemia. He was a quiet, gentle and spiritual man, who loved and provided for his family and made lifelong friends.

Born January 31, 1943, in Kingsport TN, he grew up in Park Ridge, IL, with parents Roy and Viola and twin brother Roy. He graduated from Park Ridge HS and earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of New Mexico.

In 1978 Ron moved his family to Tucson where he worked for 30 years with IBM, encompassing much of his electrical engineering career. Ron loved motorcycle dirt bike riding and racing, waterskiing, snow skiing, and golfing. He restored and painted many hot rods, classic cars and motorcycles; winning many awards.

Ron is survived by wife Sally Raduenzel, son Ronald (Traci Morris) Carlsten Jr. of Phoenix, daughter Kathy (Bones Weikert) Carlsten of Heber-Overgaard, and twin brother Roy (Janice) Carlsten of McHenry IL, two grandsons, three nieces, and many great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his wife Janet Homola Carlsten of Cary Illinois.

A celebration of life will be held at Unity of Tucson Church, 3617 N Camino Blanco, Tucson AZ on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. followed by Celebration of Life and Reception. Classic cars are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson or Peppi's House Hospice at TMC.

Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

