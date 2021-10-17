 Skip to main content
Ronald Dewitt

DEWITT, Ronald "Ron" Sr.

left his failed body and mind when his 90-year journey on Earth ended on October 12, 2021. Twice widowed, he is grieved by his five children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren as well as the numerous lives he touched over the years. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating money or time to any of his favorite charities: Casa De Los Niños, Youth on Their Own, Community Food Bank (in your area), American Red Cross, Humane Society or Alzheimers Association. The funeral service is at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. Masks are required for all who attend.

