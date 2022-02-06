Ronald Goedecke

Goedecke, Ronald Leroy "Lee"
DO
R. Lee Goedecke, DO was 84 years old when he passed away on January 13, 2022 peacefully from complications of triple bypass surgery at his daughter's home. He was surrounded by his children and some of his grandchildren.
He was born on October 21, 1937 to Mabel Hubbard and Walter Goedecke in Rochester, Michigan. After graduating from Rochester High School, he went to Hillsdale College and then Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He married Nancy Thayer and upon graduation moved his family to Tucson for his internship in Family Medicine.
Nancy and Lee had five children, Paul (Imelda), Leanne, Mark, David and Marianne. He interned at Tucson General Hospital which was the only Osteopathic Hospital at the time.
He later married Diane Sarno Murray and they had one daughter, Leah, and he was stepdad to Liam and Alicia.
He was an avid UofA football and basketball fan, loved College sports and hunting with his sons and bother Walt who predeceased him last year.
He was a member of Sunrise Rotary club, and flew his small plane to Mexico to bring toys and clothing to an orphanage in San Carlos, Guymas, Sonora. He volunteered at a Medical clinic in Rocky point and precepted many medical students at his office on Prince and Flowing Wells for over 40 years. He did home births and hospital births for many years and delivered many babies and their babies. He and his first wife Nancy did much to promote breastfeeding.
He loved the beach, deep sea fishing, spending time with his children and grandchildren and traveling the world.
He is survived by his children, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also, nieces, nephews and both wives.
He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, kind and loving heart, wonderful bed side manner and great back rubs.
No services scheduled at this time. Donations can be made to Tucson Osteopathic Foundation in his name.