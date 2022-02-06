Ronald Goedecke

Goedecke, Ronald Leroy "Lee"

DO

R. Lee Goedecke, DO was 84 years old when he passed away on January 13, 2022 peacefully from complications of triple bypass surgery at his daughter's home. He was surrounded by his children and some of his grandchildren.

He was born on October 21, 1937 to Mabel Hubbard and Walter Goedecke in Rochester, Michigan. After graduating from Rochester High School, he went to Hillsdale College and then Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He married Nancy Thayer and upon graduation moved his family to Tucson for his internship in Family Medicine.

Nancy and Lee had five children, Paul (Imelda), Leanne, Mark, David and Marianne. He interned at Tucson General Hospital which was the only Osteopathic Hospital at the time.

He later married Diane Sarno Murray and they had one daughter, Leah, and he was stepdad to Liam and Alicia.

He was an avid UofA football and basketball fan, loved College sports and hunting with his sons and bother Walt who predeceased him last year.