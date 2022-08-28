Ronald Hrisko

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, Ronald David Hrisko of Tucson, AZ and previously of Geneva, OH has passed away August 22, 2022. Born February 5, 1943 in Cleveland, OH to David and Eleanore Hrisko. He is preceded in death by his first wife Cloie Hrisko and present wife Mary Tuttle-Hrisko. He is survived by his brother Larry Hrisko of Geneva, OH, sons Dan Hrisko and Larry Tuttle, daughters-in-law Val Heidrich and Beverlee Thompson-Tuttle, and grandchildren Dillon, Rachel, and Hannah Tuttle of Tucson, AZ. Arrangements provided by Adair Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85704.

