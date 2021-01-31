Ronald League

LEAGUE, Ronald E.
81, passed peacefully into the presence of The Lord on January 8, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born in Tucson, AZ to Howard and Alice League. Ron leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie and two sons, David (Lori) and Alan. He has six wonderful grandchildren, Jeffery, Amanda, John, Victoria, Kortney, Kaitlyn and step-granddaughter, Brook. Brother to Charles (Vonnie) and Bonnie (Chuck Pomeroy). He retired as a CW2 from the AZ Army National Guard after 20 years of service. He loved Auto Racing, RV Traveling and the Sand Dunes. He was a respected friend and mentor to many and will be missed by all. His celebration of life will be held at a later date. Many heartfelt thanks go to Hospice of the Valley for their Care and Compassion.