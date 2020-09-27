 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald Lefebvre

Ronald Lefebvre

  • Updated

LEFEBVRE, Ronald

73, of Tucson, AZ passed away on September 21, 2020 after his battle with ALS. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Phoebe Chalk Wadsworth (Earl), Laura Dashney, Jay Martinez (Abby) Amber Spangenberg (Gary) Kelly Davis and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TMC Hospice (Peppi's House), 5301 E Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by UofA WILLED BODY PROGRAM.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News