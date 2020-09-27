Ronald Lefebvre

LEFEBVRE, Ronald
73, of Tucson, AZ passed away on September 21, 2020 after his battle with ALS. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Phoebe Chalk Wadsworth (Earl), Laura Dashney, Jay Martinez (Abby) Amber Spangenberg (Gary) Kelly Davis and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TMC Hospice (Peppi's House), 5301 E Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by UofA WILLED BODY PROGRAM.
