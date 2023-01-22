Ronald Probst

Ronald George Probst left a hole in our hearts when he passed away on Dec. 5, 2022 at his home in Tucson, AZ at the age of 74, ending a six-year battle with cancer. Ron was born to Ernest and Mary (Gegner) Probst on Nov. 23, 1948 in Crawfordsville, IN and grew up in Plymouth, IN where he graduated from Plymouth High School. He earned his bachelor's of science in Astrophysics from Indiana University, and his master's and Ph.D. in Astrophysics from the University of Virginia. While attending IU, he met Judith Miller in the Astrophysics program, whom he married on July 8, 1972. In 1983, Ron moved to Tucson, AZ to take up an infrared astronomer position with the Kitt Peak National Observatory. His astronomy work took him on trips to observatories in Chile, ultimately bringing his wife and children on an extended sabbatical from 1995 - 1999. He used this time to travel the length and breadth - mostly length - of the country. He also picked up Spanish, but always joked that he spoke like a Chileno fishmonger. Ron was committed to science education. He helped design an astronomy course for school children in Chile and participated in educational outreach efforts through his office and through the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, of which he was an active member. He was an avid conservationist, hiker, backpacker, and kayaker, a hobby he developed in Chile and continued in the rivers and lakes of the U.S. Mountain West with the Southern Arizona Paddlers Club. Ron's hobbies also included philately and woodworking, including constructing a personal observatory in the backyard of his Tucson home. Ron was an active reader of history, popular science, mystery, fantasy and science fiction, and stayed informed on current affairs. He was a lifelong learner and encouraged the spirit of discovery in his family and friends. His mischievous but good-natured sense of humor delighted (and exasperated) all who knew him. He was a kind friend, a loving husband, and a devoted father. Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Probst, and their children Matthew Probst and Elizabeth Probst of Tucson, AZ; his sister Janet Probst (Karen Wells) of Berkeley, CA; and his brother James Probst (Nancy Beadle) of Bozeman, MT. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Ernie. His mother, Mary, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022. At his request, his body was donated to the Southwest Institute for Bio-Advancement for the furtherance of science. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). A celebration of life will be held at the Tucson Botanical Gardens on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 from 2pm - 4pm, at 2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ. The family would like to thank all our friends and community for your support during this difficult time.