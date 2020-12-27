Ronald Rucker

RUCKER, Ronald Franklin
Born October 15, 1949 and passed away peacefully on December 20, 2020. A native of Tucson, Ron was in Army in 1970's. He then worked at the airplane graveyard of Davis Monthan Airforce Base. Ron successfully fought his addictions and was clean since April 1992. He always was happiest when he could help someone. We ask all who benefited from his generosity to pass the help forward to others. Ron is survived by his brother, Richard Jr. (St. Paul, MN) and Richard's family: wife, Helen; children, Brigit, Seth, Michael and Joshua and grandchildren, Chloe, Caroline, Murphy, Reilly, Finn, Reiss and Avery. Private funeral service at a later date. The family wants to sincerely thank the VA for all the care they provided to Ron during his life. Also, we thank VA Hospice, Hospice Family Care and Parker Adult Care for the outstanding care and comfort they provided Ron. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.