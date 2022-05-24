Ronald Trlica

Ron passed away peacefully in hospice care at The Tucson VA Medical Center, with his best friend Colleen by his side. A dedicated and long-time Harley rider, Ron loved the open roads and brilliant landscape of New Mexico and Arizona. A Vietnam veteran, Ron was always there to lend an ear and comfort others. Ron met numerous medical challenges with fierce grace and a commitment to living his fullest life. He loved to drive his '65 custom mustang. Ron enjoyed a good barbeque, a good golf game, watching race car driving and classic films. A professional restaurateur, Ron loved his work, bringing joy and humor to all he served. At his time of passing, Ron was 24 years sober. He is survived by his brother Pat Trlica (Kelly), and their children, his sister Lillie Spross, his beloved cat Grace, and devoted life friend and partner, Colleen. We wish to give thanks to all who provided loving care and support to Ron on his life journey over the past year. May God bless and guide you, always and forever, Ron. You will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., May 26th at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery-Marana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Animal Shelter and Sanctuary, Tucson. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.