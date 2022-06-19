 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald White

  • Updated

Passed away June 11, 2022, at home. Born in San Francisco, CA on July 27, 1939. Son of Maurice and Josephine White. Mr. White came from an old Kentucky family, as was his mother from a very old Mexican family. A 1958 graduate of Tucson High School & USMCR 8 years. Preceded by his beloved wife of 54 years, Helen Christine White, together 58 years. Survived by son, Ronald Jr., daughters Debbie (George), Sandra (Troy), and Kimberly. Grandchildren Maricella (Carlos), Robert, Madison, Brittany (John), Alexis, Brennyn (Kyle), Katie, Bailey, Bill, Ronnie, and Christopher. Great-Grandchildren Carlitos, Isaac, Ryan, Robert, Wren, John Jr., and Gabriel. Visitation from 6-8 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Bring's Broadway Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.

