passed away suddenly August 28, 2021. Rory is survived by his parents, Geralyn (née Washburn) and Les, and three older brothers and their families: Jake (Jacquelyn Davoli, Siena Davoli-Boen), Clayton (Luke, Jack, Emma), and Chance. He is also survived by his grandmother, Joan (Ray) Bouchard, and had several aunts and uncles and countless cousins, who will no doubt remember him for his smile and quick wit.

Rory graduated from Mountain View High School in 2001 with Honors and then attended Pima College. He had a lifelong interest and passion for music and video art. As a teen he enjoyed attending concerts with his oldest brother, Jake, and sharing that passion for bands and music with other fans far and wide. He and his brother Clayton had a shared love of video art, and Rory channeled that interest by working for KOLD 13, and KGUN 9 as a Production Specialist. Later Rory started his own successful Wedding Videography business. In later years as his illness progressed and overcame him, he enjoyed spending time with his brother Chance, who was always looking out for him. His parents Geralyn and Les were a constant support system to him and helped guide him through every crisis despite the challenges of what it meant for them emotionally. An animal lover since he was a child, Rory drew particular comfort from his beloved dog Spot.