Rosa Munoz

age 92 left us on July 3, 2021. Born in Pirtleville, Arizona on January 12, 1929, Dee was a devoted wife, loving mother and friend to many. Her work with The South Tucson Lion's Club and The League of Mexican American Women was tireless. She was a firm believer in education and assisting the less fortunate. Her life was lived with unconditional amounts of kindness and an incredible sense of style. Mom will be greatly missed by many, but her spirit and her soul will be with us always.