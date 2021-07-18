Rosa Munoz

MUNOZ, Rosa Delia "Dee"
age 92 left us on July 3, 2021. Born in Pirtleville, Arizona on January 12, 1929, Dee was a devoted wife, loving mother and friend to many. Her work with The South Tucson Lion's Club and The League of Mexican American Women was tireless. She was a firm believer in education and assisting the less fortunate. Her life was lived with unconditional amounts of kindness and an incredible sense of style. Mom will be greatly missed by many, but her spirit and her soul will be with us always.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto "Ernie" Garcia Muñoz; daughter, Gloria Marie Munoz; brother, Sonny Oropeza; sister, Mary Virginia "Virgie" Bravo (Art) and brother, Armando "A.C." Marcos Oropeza (Celia). She is survived by her son and caregiver, John Richard Munoz; sister, Lupita Oropeza and brother, Frank C. Oropeza (Anne). Services will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Saint Joseph's Church, 215 South Craycroft Road. Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 a.m. with the Mass immediately following. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.