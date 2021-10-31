Rosa Norman

passed away March 24, 2020, she was born in 1931 in Valencia, Spain, Rosa, was only five when the Spanish Civil war broke out. Schooling ceased, bombings began, neighbors denounced each other, and whether your family aligned with the Fascists or the Communists, both had their turn at imprisonment and hunger. The war ended and although all were very poor, life was decent. Neighborhood children played in the orange orchards and artichoke fields at the edge of the city; she had loving aunts, uncles, cousins. As a young woman she worked for the Telefonica Nacional as a switchboard operator. Taking the streetcar to work, or downtown to have a café, or to the beach to swim with her gaggle of friends were fond memories that she liked to share. At the age of 24 she convinced her best friend, Pilar, to quit their telephone jobs and go to Germany - for adventure. They worked in factories, sewed, waitressed. In Bavaria, Rosa met an American GI who had the same wanderlust and penchant for languages that she did. They married, lived in a gingerbread house in Bad Aibling, then two years later she boarded a plane and flew from Munich to Denver with a screaming nine month-old, her husband's guitar and all her belongings, while he took the Army ship back across the Atlantic. She spoke Castilian, Valencian, Italian, German, but little English. Her first U.S. home was the oil town of Rangely, Colorado. It was a different planet from her port city of Valencia. Soon they moved to Tucson, then San Francisco, Guatemala, a mining town in the Andes of Peru, and settled back in Tucson. Here she found a small community of Spanish wives of Davis Monthan airmen. This group, which founded the Club de España (the highlight of Tucson Meet Yourself!) remained a constant through the decades. It was at their parties and picnics that we kids of the Spanish ladies had our first stolen glass of wine under the table, while our moms were being jolly, singing and dancing. Rosa and John divorced, but Rosa was a hard worker and did fine. She earned a degree from Pima College, bought a fix-it-up-house, held many jobs, including at Dillard's where she was one of the top sellers in the store - a PaceSetter. She knew her neighbors, had many friends, loved her in-laws, hosted unforgettable paella parties in her backyard. She was solid, reliable, sweet, and had a very good head on her shoulders. As her son says, "She had class."