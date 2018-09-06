ROSALES, Renee P.
of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2018 at the young age of 98. She was born January 6, 1920, she is survived by her daughter, Renee and son-in-law, Antonio; stepson, Ray Rosales (Lela); two grandchildren, John (Meredith), Lori (Daniel), Jamie (Steve) and four precious great-grandchildren, Gaby, Enzo, Addison and Eliana; step grandchildren, Eddie, Norma, Lily and Ray Jr. mom is also survived by her sister, Mary and sister-in-law, Ana and many nieces and nephews, she will be dearly missed but we know she is resting peacefully and has been reunited with her loved ones who have preceded her. Our family would like to express our special thank you to Pathways Hospice, especially Robin, Yvette and Vanessa, also Dr.Decker, Shawna and their entire office staff, your kindness and compassion will not go unrewarded. There will be a Rosary and Viewing Service held in mom's honor at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1375 S. Camino Seco. Interment will be at Holy Hope Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.