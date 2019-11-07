HATHAWAY, Rosalie
of Nogales Arizona, was born June 11, 1965, and went to heaven November 2, 2019, following a short illness. Rosalie was the beloved daughter of Robert and Laura Hathaway, mother of Isabella Padilla, sister of Diane Landis (Dick), Mary Goldey, Evangeline Bozzuto (John), Robert Hathaway (Diana), and many nieces and nephews. She received her Bachelor's degree and went on to be a successful Financial Advisor. She had an unbelievable way with animals. She was like an animal whisperer. Rosalie, beautiful inside and out, was known and loved by all for her kindness, love, and spiritual guidance. She had a quick wit, and a wicked sense of humor. Rosalie's unwavering faith in God was the kind that could move mountains. Heaven is a better place with Rosalie in it. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Epilepsy Foundation of America. Services are Friday, November 8, 2019, First Baptist Church, Nogales, AZ. Viewing at 9:30 a.m.; Services at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by ADAIR'S CAROON MORTUARY.