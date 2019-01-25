ROSALIK, Kathryn Anne (Doud)
passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on January 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Kittery, ME in 1944, class of 1970 and of 1993 from the University of Michigan in Nursing (BSN) and Psychiatric Nursing (MSN). Kathy is survived by her husband, Bernard; children, Martyn (Adrienne McLeod) Rosalik, Steve (Sherri) Rosalik, Kathryn Elizabeth (Sean) D'Addamio, Peter (Sarah) Rosalik and her adopted son, Kevin (Selina) Kubitskey. Her grandchildren were the light of her life: Liam, Asher, Savannah, Balen and Sophia. She is also survived by brothers, Dale and David Doud; sister, Linda and brother-in-law, Andre (Gloria) Rosalik. The family requests donations to Tucson Wildlife Center and Casa de los Niños in lieu of flowers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a private home on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Call 520-343-1926 for information.