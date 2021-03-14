Rosalinda Henry

Daughter of the late Ysidro Duarte and Magdalena Contreras was born on May 11, 1949 in Tucson, Arizona and died on February 26, 2021 in Mahwah, New Jersey at the age of 71. Rosalinda was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and served as a guiding light to all those whose lives she touched. Rosalinda is survived by her daughter, Courtney Sansone and granddaughter, Siena Sansone. She is also survived by her two sisters, Maria Duarte Jones and Guadalupe Gonzales. As well as her former husband, Dennis Henry. Memorial Services will be held at Davis Johnson Gardens on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Tenafly, New Jersey with a second service to be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Sabino Canyon at 11:00 a.m. in Tucson, Arizona. Memorial contributions can be made to sabinocanyon.org.