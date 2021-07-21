Rosann Buffa

85, of Saddlebrooke, AZ passed away on June 17, 2021 after a long illness. Rosann Theresa (Mobeck) was born Deceber 22, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a master seamstress throughout her life while raising her family in Diamond Bar, California. She was also an accountant at the Pomona Unified School District in California prior to her retirement in 1996. Her husband, Phillip, preceded her in death in 2018. Rosann is survived by her children, Kathi Muse (Scott), Frank, Laurie Arreola (Ron) and Anthony; grandchildren, Anthony, Jivonna, Dylan, Ben and Gina; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Vincent. Services for Rosann will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 Oracle Rd., Tucson. Arrangements entrusted to VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley.