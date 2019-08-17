DUPERRE, Rosanna
91, passed away on August 12, 2019. Born on April 22, 1928 in Roberts, Illinois. Rosanna is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and is survived by her children, Daniel (Peggy O'Sullivan), Michael, Mary Hensley (Jerry), Joseph Jr. (Marilyn), Steven (Tracy), Chris (Joyce) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, too numerous to mention. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL followed by a Mass on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church.