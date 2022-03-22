Rosario Caputo

Originally from Brooklyn, NY born of Rosaria Fontanna and Ernest Caputo on August 2, 1944 passed away in Padua, Italy March 8, 2022 which will be his final resting place. Rosario asked that donations in his memory be sent to help the Tijuana Mission. Please send donations to: Missionaries of Charity Fathers P.O. Box 530809 San Diego, CA 92153 U.S.A.