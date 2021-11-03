Rosario Trinidad

On October 27, 2021, our beloved mother, Rosario De La Trinidad was called home to be with our heavenly father. Rosario was born on April 6, 1938, in Cananea, Sonora, MX to Manuel A. Peralta and Francisca Bustamante de Peralta. She and her siblings Mauro grew up in Mexico. In the early 1950s, Manuel and Francisca moved with their youngest children to Tucson, Arizona. Rosario attended Safford Junior High and Tucson Business College. She was employed at an auto parts store where New Way Auto Sales and Parts is now located, Pima Community College and Tucson School District No. 1. In 1959, she met the love of her life, Carlos De La Trinidad. They married on September 4, 1961, and together they had four daughters. Rosario is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos and siblings, Catalina, Carmela, Elodia, Austroberto, Raul and Ricardo. She is survived by daughters, Maritza De La Trinidad, Lourdes De La Trinidad, Irasema Garcia (Ismael) and Victoria Stephens; grandchildren, Darice A. Perry, Leticia I. Santiago (Hugo), Kaivan Mayelzadeh, Shayan Mayelzadeh, Kian Mayelzadeh and Michael Stephens and great-grandchildren, Aamari and Isaiah Santiago and Serina Delgado; brother, Mauro Peralta (Catherine) and many nieces and nephews. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as a loving and devoted wife and a generous, caring, and selfless mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her. She demonstrated her generous and selfless spirit through her volunteer work at local schools and St. Joseph's Hospital and by teaching bilingual business classes for adult night school. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be offered Monday, November 8, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.