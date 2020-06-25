Rose Heidrick

HEIDRICK, Rose Marie
Rose passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. She was married to Tom Heidrick and a devoted mother to their eight children, David, Barbara, Carolyn, Craig, Jeff, Jenny, Brenda and Joey; all of whom attended Salpointe Catholic High School. She is survived by her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandkids. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Salpointe Catholic scholarship fund in memory of Rose. She will be greatly missed! Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.