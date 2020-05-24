Rosella Duerksen

DUERKSEN, Rosella Reimer
died at home in Tucson, AZ, on April 30, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1926, in Goessel, Kansas, on the 46th birthday of her father. This joyful day turned tragic for her family, Maria and Abraham Boese and five siblings, when her mother died. Rosella was adopted by her mother's cousin Katharina Voth Reimer and husband Thomas Reimer. Thus, Rosella grew up as a beloved part of the Reimer family, while, at the same time, experiencing the continuing love of her Boese siblings.
For Rosella, the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Community in Kansas provided strong nourishment in the Christian faith, academic leadership, and music. After completing a B.A. degree at Bethel College, North Newton, Kansas, she attended Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey, earning the Masters of Music Degree. She then returned to Bethel College to teach for several years. After marrying Harold K. Duerksen, both moved to New York City and continued their education at Union Theological Seminary. Rosella earned her Doctor of Sacred Music Degree at Union, The Julliard School of Music, and Columbia University Graduate College of Music. Following graduation, Rosella and her husband moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Rosella organized a semi-professional choral ensemble, the "Ann Arbor Cantata Singers". She was also the Choral Director at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Rosella and her family moved to Iowa City, Iowa in 1964. She was the Director of Music for First Presbyterian Church from 1966-1980. She organized another semi-professional choral society, "The Iowa City Chamber Singers" and in 1972, she founded the Annual Bach Festival.
In 1980, Rosella moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where she became the Music Director of the Arkansas Chamber Singers, (which had the honor of singing for the inauguration of President Bill Clinton). She was also the Director of Music at Second Presbyterian Church, and started an annual Religious Arts Festival there.
After "retirement" and moving to Tucson, AZ, in 2000, Rosella was active in the American Guild of Organists, working as a program chair for a number of conferences. She served in the music programs of both St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church and St. Frances Cabrini Church, where she was the music director for over ten years.
Rosella is survived by her husband of 68 years, Harold K. Duerksen and three children, Kathleen Duerksen, a Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeon in Tucson (husband, Kevin Finnegan); Kristina Duerksen in San Diego; and handicapped son Tom, in Tucson, living under the loving care of Sandy Lein. She has a grandson, Edward, and great-grandson, Micah.
Due to state mandates and the serious nature of COVID-19, the family had a private service. Interment was in Alexanderwohl Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to "The Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra" 2581 N 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ, 520-308-6226 or Habitat for Humanity, 1-800-422-4828; habitat.org; Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americas, Georgia 31709-3543. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
