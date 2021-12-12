died peacefully in her home on September 30, 2021 at the age of 100, in Tucson, AZ. She was born in 1920 on a remote homestead in Colorado to May (Holcomb) and George Tewell. Growing up on a farm in Oklahoma, she rode her own horse to a two-room country school until high school. The first in her family to attend college, she attended Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, OK where she studied Chemistry, Biology and Physics, graduating in 1942. During WWII, Rosella was a chemist at a smokeless gunpowder plant in Oklahoma where she met Dennard Marshall Riggin. They married in 1943 and had three children, Cynthia, Dennis Marshall, and Adele May. After Adele's and Dennard's untimely deaths in 1955 and 1956, Rosella became a certified medical technologist, working in clinical labs before moving with her children to Phoenix, AZ in 1965 where she worked at a virology lab. Relocating to Tucson in 1967 She earned her master's degree in microbiology, 1971 from University of Arizona, then managed a virology research lab in UofA's brand-new College of Medicine. Tucson would remain her home. She married Bob Price in 1984, and together they sailed their 27' catamaran The Rob-Rose around Europe for three years and travelled extensively around the world. After Bob's passing in 1999, Rosella remarried to Walter Heinrichs, and they enjoyed years together before Walter's passing in 2013. Rosella had three happy marriages. Rosella is survived and remembered by her daughter, Cynthia Riggin; stepdaughters, Gail and Ann Price; granddaughter, Morgan Benson and great-grandchildren, Marshall and Gwendolyn May Thies. Memories can be shared via https://www.weremember.com/rosella-heinrichs/0t7m/memories