Rosemarie Benning

BENNING, Rosemarie

89 years old, began her heavenly adventure on October 24, 2021. Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Norwood "Bud" Benning; older sister, Dorothy and loving parents. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Kim (Steve) Stone, Mark (Emily) Benning, Kristine (Brad) Grey, Pamela (Mark) Moseley, and Diane (Ken) Kuhn. 15 grandchildren and 30+ great-grandchildren. Rose retired from Canyon Del Oro High School after 25 years as the Bookstore Manager. Her Christian faith was very important to her, as were holidays and time with her family. Thank you to the loving care of Villa de Hope and the prayers from her church family at Light the Way Lutheran Church. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesay, December 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W Magee Rd.

