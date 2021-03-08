Rosemary Aragon

was born July 21, 1939 and was welcomed into heavens gates on February 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Amelia Pina; sister, Cecilia and brother, Carlos and her loving husband of 58 years, Alfredo "Freddy". She is survived by her children, Kathy, Alfred (Pat) and Richard; grandchildren, Erica, Robert, Adrienne, David, Alfred Jr., Vanessa and Alex and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Birdie, Esther, Georgia, Tina; brothers, Ernie and Larry and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Rosemary dedicated her life to caring for her family. The backbone of her beloved Freddy's career. She enjoyed her time gardening and baking goodies for her family to enjoy when they came to visit. Their home was usually filled with Tejano music as she worked her magic in the kitchen and danced to a cumbia in the dining room. Although tough at times, Rosemary had an enormous heart that she showed by being there for her loved ones; reminding us that we were out of sight but never out of her mind. The family finds peace in knowing that her and Freddy are reunited once again in heaven.