Rosemary Blonigan

BLONIGAN, Rosemary

of Tucson, Arizona passed away on September 11, 2021. She was 72. She was born in Tucson, Arizona and was a graduate of both Catalina High School and the University of Arizona. While at the University of Arizona, Rosemary was a sister in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. In 1978, she married Ray Blonigan.

A lifelong artist, Rosemary painted under the name "Collins Baker." She primarily painted western landscapes and horses, portraits, and religious oil paintings.

A Mass will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Odilia Catholic Community in Oro Valley, Arizona. A viewing will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, that morning from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Holy Hope Cemetery following the Mass.

She leaves behind her brother, Joseph Collins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Blonigan and her parents, Lawrence and Frances Collins. Services in care of ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, Oro Valley, Arizona.