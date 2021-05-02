Rosemary Dorazio

was born July 22, 1933 in Milwaukee, WI, and passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, AZ on April 21, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Heffron Jr. and Lorraine M. Heffron; her sister, Beverly Shaver and her granddaughter, Kristi. Rosemary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alfonse Dorazio; four children, Terri Dorazio, Christie Guzman (Ricardo), Lori Ference (Joseph) and Steve Dorazio; 11 grandchildren, Jimmy, Joe, Dan, Christiana, Ricky, Juliana, Stephanie, AJ, Andy, Alicia and Nick; ten great-grandchildren, Veronica, Seth, Ellie, Evan, Easton, Elena, Enzo, Emery, Christian and Makayla and three great-great-grandchildren, Isaac, Kaiden and Taidus.

At the age of ten, Rosemary's family moved from Milwaukee to Malibu, CA where she enjoyed the beaches and worked in her parents' restaurant. She attended St. Monica's High School where she held student body leadership positions all four years. She was awarded a leadership scholarship to Mount Saint Mary's College where she graduated with a degree in Education. She met her husband at her Kappa Delta Chi sorority exchange. They married August 10, 1955 and moved to Kirkland, AFB in Albuquerque, NM where Al was stationed. Rosemary was a 4th grade teacher at Montgomery School. A year later, they moved back to Southern California and started their family. Rosemary enjoyed supporting her family and was often class mom, team mom, and chaperone. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting large gatherings with family and friends.