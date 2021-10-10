Rosemary Koshmider

Rosemary was the only child of Frank and Nell Bearse and grew up in Tucson after moving there at age two. She is a graduate of Tucson High School and an alumnus of the University of Arizona. She is survived by her son, James and daughter-in-law, Margaret, of Albuquerque.

Rosemary became interested in music at age four, and played multiple instruments in junior high school, high school, and at the UofA. Rosemary and her friend Lois Broome were the first two women to ever play in the UofA marching band. Rosemary became a professional singer and musician by the time she was in her early 20's, playing her Accordion and violin in western music bands all over Arizona. During the Viet Nam War, she was recruited by the Johnny Robinson booking Agency of Hollywood to play in a small group - entertaining US Troops in Viet Nam and Japan. She later played in small western music bands in Alaska, returning to Tucson in 1970. She was the first female Musician's Union President in the country and spent several years as the president of the former Tucson Musicians' Association.