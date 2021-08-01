 Skip to main content
Rosetta Ashford

ASHFORD, Rosetta Joyce

age 81, of Oracle, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Rosetta was born on August 13, 1939 in Tayor, Texas.

Preceded in death by her father, Raymond Reeves; mother, Nola and brother, Larry.

Survived by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Fred Ashford; her children, Don, Linda, Richard; her stepchildren, Freddie, Diana and David; grandchildren, Brad, Sue, Elisha, Chelsie, Stacy, many great-grandchildren, her sister, Anna and her brother, Raymond.

She was a bold strong woman with adventure in her heart. She and her husband Fred traveled all over the world together, throughout the US, and lived several wonderful years overseas in Indonesia. She created a home rich in memories and will be very missed. Rosetta asked friends celebrate her life with an "Irish Party" at a later date. Arrangements by NATIONAL CREMATION SOCIETY.

