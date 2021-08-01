Rosetta Ashford

Survived by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Fred Ashford; her children, Don, Linda, Richard; her stepchildren, Freddie, Diana and David; grandchildren, Brad, Sue, Elisha, Chelsie, Stacy, many great-grandchildren, her sister, Anna and her brother, Raymond.

She was a bold strong woman with adventure in her heart. She and her husband Fred traveled all over the world together, throughout the US, and lived several wonderful years overseas in Indonesia. She created a home rich in memories and will be very missed. Rosetta asked friends celebrate her life with an "Irish Party" at a later date. Arrangements by NATIONAL CREMATION SOCIETY.