Rosie Borbon

  • Updated

Our mom went peacefully to her Happy Hunting Ground on December 29th, 2022 as her hand was being held throughout her journey. She raised, took care of and fed her children, grandkids, cousins, and neighbors. She helped many people in her own way. She is survived by her four remaining children Anthony, Maria, Eloisa, Gloria while preceded in death; her children, Arnulfo Jr., Rose Marie, Theresa, Virginia. Graveside service will be held on January 26th, 1 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery where her remains will be buried on top of her father and next to her brother, and mother.

