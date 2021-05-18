Rosie Garcia

GARCIA, Rosie
87, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Northwest Hospital with her eldest son and her husband of 66 years by her side. She was born in Solomon, AZ on September 4, 1933 to Pedro and Rosenda Bertoldo and was the 8th of ten children.
Rosie attended school in Solomon, AZ and graduated from Safford High School in 1951. After graduating from high school, Rosie attended Eastern Arizona Junior College and Lamson Business College where she excelled in bookkeeping and secretarial studies. She married her husband, Albert, in 1954 and together they moved to Tucson, AZ where they raised three children, Terrence, Catherine and Mark. Rosie worked as a bookkeeper for San Levitz Furniture Warehouse (1959-1961) and Flowerland Flower Shop (1961-1962). She was both the bookkeeper and office manager for Burris-White Machinery Co, a John Deer dealership, from 1969 to 1988.
Rosie was deeply devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and made every effort to show them the wonders and attractions of the world through frequent road trips and vacations. Over the course of her life, she enjoyed many fishing trips with friends and family; both in the rivers and lakes of the Arizona White Mountains, where Rosie and Albert had a second home, and in the open oceans around San Carlos, Mexico. Rosie was also an avid bowler and made just as many friends as she won trophies during the decade, she spent league bowling at Golden Pin Lanes.
Rosie was preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny, Arturo, Pete and most recently, Manuel and sisters, Lupe (Sanchez), Priscilla (Avila) and Celia (De Leon).
She is survived by her husband, Albert; her sisters, Irene (Ferguson) and Sylvia (Blake); three children and their spouses, Terrence and Veronica Garcia, Catherine and Gary Witter and Mark and Alice Garcia; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell in Tucson, AZ. A reception will follow 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at El Molinito Restaurant, 10180 N. Oracle Rd.
Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 37161 Tucson, AZ 85740. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.