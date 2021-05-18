Rosie Garcia

GARCIA, Rosie

87, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Northwest Hospital with her eldest son and her husband of 66 years by her side. She was born in Solomon, AZ on September 4, 1933 to Pedro and Rosenda Bertoldo and was the 8th of ten children.

Rosie attended school in Solomon, AZ and graduated from Safford High School in 1951. After graduating from high school, Rosie attended Eastern Arizona Junior College and Lamson Business College where she excelled in bookkeeping and secretarial studies. She married her husband, Albert, in 1954 and together they moved to Tucson, AZ where they raised three children, Terrence, Catherine and Mark. Rosie worked as a bookkeeper for San Levitz Furniture Warehouse (1959-1961) and Flowerland Flower Shop (1961-1962). She was both the bookkeeper and office manager for Burris-White Machinery Co, a John Deer dealership, from 1969 to 1988.