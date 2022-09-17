Ross Skoug

Ross W. Skoug, 73, died after a short medical battle on September 5, 2022. A Tucson native, he was born April 13, 1949 at Saint Mary's Hospital, the son of Allen E. Skoug and Royalynn (Mort) Skoug. Ross graduated from Tucson High School class of 1967 and from the University of Arizona, class of 1972 with Bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Chemistry. After graduation Ross worked in the family business (Copper State Chemical) and then as a construction supervisor. Additionally, Ross was heavily involved in the development of the Alzheimer's Support Group at University Hospital in 1979. Ross is preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his sister Antonia (Toni) Meinke and her husband Dan Meinke. He was a dedicated son, a loving brother, and a firm friend. His passion for mathematics, reading, and trivia made him a lifetime student and fascinating conversationalist. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ross's name to the Alzheimer's Association. No funeral services will be held. Please contact Robert Lohse (520) 907-2351 for information regarding a celebration of life. "Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe" ? Galileo Galilei