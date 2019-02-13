ROUDEBUSH, Vernon 11/7/1928 - 1/26/2019
Vernon M. Roudebush quietly passed to eternal life in his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Vernon was born on November 7, 1928 to Chalmer and Bessie (Heaton) Roudebush in Lyons, Indiana. He graduated from Switz City High School in 1946, and enrolled in Indiana University (IU) to pursue a degree in Education. He graduated from IU as a 2nd Lt. in the Air Force ROTC, and went into service in Marana, AZ, near Tucson. He first met Cecilia Felix during those years, not knowing she would eventually become his wife. Vernon was honorably discharged from the Air Force and went on to enroll in the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago, graduating in 1957. In the meantime, Cecilia had also moved to Chicago, and they met again when Vernon recognized her black Dodge with AZ plates and knew it must be her! They eventually married, and lived in Wisconsin, explaining Vernon's lifelong support of the Green Bay Packers! In 1961, they decided to move to Arizona, settling in Safford where he practiced Optometry until his retirement in 1990. In 2007, Vernon and Cecilia moved to Tucson, continuing to enjoy their retirement and travels, visiting their children and grandchildren, as well as exploring other countries. Vernon was active in his professional career as well as the City of Safford. He served as President of the AZ Optometric Association in 1979-80, was the City of Safford Vice-Mayor in 1978-1982, and served as the President of the Safford Lions Club in 1979. Vernon helped develop the Melvin Jones Memorial in Ft. Thomas, AZ commemorating the founder of Lion Club International. Vernon was made an honorary lifetime member of Lions Club International in 2006. He also served on the Arizona Parks Board, was the Chairman in 2000, and was instrumental in bringing a Braille map of the state of AZ to Kartchner Caverns State Park in Benson, AZ. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ada Schillingford, Marie Bridges, Thelma Robertson and brothers, Wayne and Harold Roudebush. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia of 62 years and their four children, Karen Brown (Jeff), Gary (Colleen), Bruce (Kate) and Eric (Lynette). He was called "Boompa" by his grandchildren, Lydia, Laura, David, Julia, Sarah, Michael, Vanessa, Alex, Cedric, Olivia, Alyssa, James and Jessica. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Chapel, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ at 11:00 a.m. with Reception to follow. Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Vernon's life. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.