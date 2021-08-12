Roy Hardman

HARDMAN, Roy Stephen Rush

passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, Roy Stephen Rush Hardman, loving and loved father to James Stanley McKee Hardman, father-in-law to Kathleen Gregoria Patterson of Hardman and grandfather to Kathryn Elizabeth Hardman and Alyson Grace Hardman.

Roy "Steve" Hardman was born on August 17, 1944 to Mina Irene Rush and Viril Lamont Hardman in Burley Idaho and was the twin brother to Irene Hardman and brother to David, Russ, Lorin, Glen and Vaughn Hardman. Steve served in the United States Air Force. After serving, he attended the University of Arizona. Steve worked as a real estate appraiser and continued working for his own company until his passing. Steve married Phyllis Ann McKee "Pam" Hardman on August 2, 1975 and they were married for 23 years.

Steve loved his family, he was a hard worker, a wise, fair, and just man, a loving father and grandfather. He had a boisterous laugh and a great sense of humor and loved giving gifts. He loved children, working with his son, the outside, business, entertaining, water skiing and his son/granddaughters. He gave, did not take. He will be deeply missed but will live on in the impact he made to others and the life lessons he gave his loved ones.

There will be a Memorial Service held in his honor on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church at 4725 E. Pima St, Tucson, AZ. Arrangement by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.